The Missoula PaddleHeads are back in familiar territory atop the Pioneer League North Division standings.

They posted their sixth win in seven games on Friday night, burying the Great Falls Voyagers in front of 3,000 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The two-time defending North Division champs improved to 11-5 and moved into a tie with Glacier (10-4) for the top spot in the standings.

Missoula exploded for six runs on five hits in the first inning. After Patrick Chung hit a leadoff single and Keaton Greenwalt was hit by a pitch, Jakob Guenther delivered an RBI double and Jayson Newman followed with a two-RBI single to start the onslaught.

Cameron Thompson added an RBI single and Kamron Willman an RBI double in the inning. The hosts hit all the way around the lineup and Chung made the third out on a fly ball to left.

The PaddleHeads added another three runs in the third to turn the game into a laugher. Thompson and Willman had RBI doubles and Chung an RBI single.

Missoula totaled 19 hits to eight for the Voyagers (5-9). Chung led the hosts, going 4 for 6. Greenwalt, Newman and Thompson each collected three hits and Guenther and Willman two.

Former Billings Mustang Kelvan Pilot (3-0) picked up the win. He allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Greenwalt added to his league lead in RBIs, with his four on Friday boosting his total to 27 this spring. Chung moved up to third in the league in batting average at .460.