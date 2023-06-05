Zach Penrod's resilient pitching performance helped spark the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 9-2 win over his former team, the Billings Mustangs, Sunday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Penrod had a rocky start and so did Missoula's infield. The Mustangs used an error, wild pitch, walk and RBI double by Casey Harford to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Little did anyone in the park suspect that it would be the only hit for Billings the entire afternoon. Penrod, who prepped in Nampa, Idaho, lasted 6 2/3 innings, striking out six to help him overcome the six free passes he issued. Karl Blum, Cody Thompson and Mark Simon finished up on the mound and none allowed a hit.

The PaddleHeads finished with 11 hits. Newcomer Jakob Guenther, who played for the Joliet Hammerheads last year, led the charge with a home run, triple, single and three RBIs. Keaton Greenwalt chipped in with a home run and single and McClain O'Connor and Kamron Willman also had two hits.

Greenwalt's two-run home run in the third helped the hosts seize a 3-2 lead. Guenther's three-run home run in the fifth gave the PaddleHeads control with a 6-2 advantage.

With the win, Missoula (8-4) remained in a tie for first place in the Pioneer League North Division with the Glacier Range Riders. The PaddleHeads also completed a three-game weekend sweep of Billings after splitting with the Mustangs in a six-game set to start the season.

Missoula has three of the top hitters in the Pioneer League in O'Connor, Greenwalt and Guenther. O'Connor and Greenwalt each hold a share of the league lead in home runs with four apiece. O'Connor ranks fourth in batting average (.472). Greenwalt ranks first in RBIs with 20 and Guenther is third with 16.

The PaddleHeads also have one of the top strikeout pitchers in the league in Penrod. He has fanned 16, which is just one off the Pioneer pace set by Ryley Widell.

Missoula will play a three-game series at Great Falls starting Tuesday before returning home for a three-game set against the Voyagers starting Friday.