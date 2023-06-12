Sole possession of first place was the reward for the Missoula PaddleHeads for a big weekend of timely hitting.

Zootown's pro baseball team put the finishing touches on a three-game home sweep of Great Falls Sunday, sinking the Voyagers, 7-3. Missoula seized the top spot in the Pioneer League North at 13-5 and will host the second-place Glacier Range Riders (11-5) in a three-game series starting Tuesday night.

Just like Saturday when the PaddleHeads earned a thrilling 9-8 victory, they overcame an early deficit Sunday against the slumping Voyagers (5-11).

McClain O'Connor ripped a two-RBI double in the bottom of the second to give the hosts a 3-2 lead. Teammate Jake Guenther, who homered in the first inning, chipped in with an RBI single and Keaton Greenwalt picked up an RBI as Missoula took a 5-2 lead into the third frame.

Great Falls cut its deficit to 5-3 on a home run in the fifth, but never scored again. Dondrei Hubbard and Kamron Willman drove in insurance runs for the hosts down the stretch, with Hubbard coming through with an RBI single in the sixth and Willman doing the same in the seventh.

Former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz picked up the pitching win, allowing two runs on two hits in the first three frames. Mark Timmins came on in the fourth and held the visitors to one run in the remaining four innings. The game was called after seven due to rain and lightning.

Missoula totaled 13 hits to four for Great Falls. Guenther led the hosts with four and Hubbard added three.

Heading into Tuesday's series, Greenwalt leads the league in RBIs with 28. Willman ranks second in the league in batting average (.446) and teammate Patrick Chung ranks fourth (.429).