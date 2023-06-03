When opportunity knocked, the Missoula PaddleHeads took advantage in a big way Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Trailing by a run with two runners aboard in the bottom of the fourth, a throwing miscue on a potential double-play ball to the Billings Mustangs shortstop left everyone safe. The next four PaddleHeads reached base, Missoula piled up five runs in the frame and it keyed a 9-5 win in front of 2,673 fans.

Zootown's pro baseball team maintained its spot in second in the Pioneer League North Division standings at 6-4. The Glacier Range Riders of Kalispell lead the North with a 5-3 mark.

Missoula starting pitcher Kelvan Pilot picked up his second win this spring over his old team. He allowed four runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work. John LaRossa came on in relief and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Mitch Sparks finished up in the ninth.

Billings (3-7) lost despite racking up 12 hits to eight for the hosts. Austin Bernard had a home run and two RBIs for the PaddleHeads and teammate Jakob Guenther had a double and two RBIs.

Missoula's fateful fourth-inning surge started when Keaton Greenwalt singled and Guenther drew a walk. Thomas DeBonville then hit a sharp grounder to short and the Mustangs failed to execute a force play at second — let alone capitalize on the double-play opportunity.

Jared Akins and Kamron Willman took advantage with run-scoring singles and Bernard scored on a wild pitch. The hosts took a 7-3 lead into the fifth and Billings managed just two more runs the rest of the game in suffering its fourth straight road loss.

The PaddleHeads and Mustangs were slated to play again Saturday night in Missoula. They will finish up their three-game series Sunday at 2 p.m. Ogren-Allegiance Park.