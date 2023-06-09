For the second night in a row, Jayson Newman used the long ball to provide an early spark for the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The 2022 Pioneer League MVP smacked a two-run home run in the first inning Thursday and Zootown's pro baseball team maintained a lead throughout in a 6-3 win at Great Falls. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth due to inclement weather.

The PaddleHeads won the series, 2-1, and kept pace with North Division frontrunner Glacier (10-3), who won for the fifth game in a row. Missoula sits one game behind at 10-5.

Former Grand Junction Rockies pitcher Alfredo Villa (2-0) earned the complete-game win. He allowed seven hits and struck out four.

After Newman ripped his fourth run of the season to give the visitors a 2-0 lead, the Voyagers (5-8) answered with a run in the bottom of the first. The PaddleHeads regained their two-run lead on a Thomas DeBonville RBI single in the second, then padded their advantage on a DeBonville two-RBI single in the fourth.

Missoula took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth and held on. The first three batters in the inning recorded hits as the hosts shaved their deficit to 6-3. However, Villa coaxed a pop-out and recorded a strikeout and the game was called with two outs.