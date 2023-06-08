For the second night in a row, the Missoula PaddleHeads stumbled out of the gate Wednesday at Great Falls.

This time Jayson Newman made up for it with one swing of the bat.

The reigning Pioneer League MVP erased a deficit with his monster two-run home run in the second inning and Zootown's pro baseball team smothered the Voyagers at Centene Stadium, 14-4. Missoula (9-5) stayed within a game of North Division frontrunner Glacier, who improved to 9-3 with its fourth-straight win.

The PaddleHeads' fourth win in five games was keyed by an offensive explosion that included 16 hits. Cameron Thompson collected four, including a double, and scored four runs. Patrick Chung had a home run, two doubles and four RBIs.

Former Grand Junction Rockies pitcher Izzy Fuentes improved to 2-0 as a Missoula starter. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Mitch Sparks and John LaRossa threw in relief and held Great Falls (5-7) to just one run in the final 2 2/3 innings.

Chung doubled and scored to give the PaddleHeads a lead in the top of the first. But Great Falls answered with three in the bottom half, using RBI singles by Ryan McCarthy and Collin Runge.

Missoula responded with four big runs in the second. Two came on Newman's third home run of the season, one on a Keaton Greenwalt RBI double and another on a Jake Guenther RBI single.

Greenwalt stretched his league-leading RBI total to 23 and Guenther ranks third in that department with 18. Chung has moved into fourth in the Pioneer League with his .453 batting average.

Missoula will host Great Falls on Friday night.