Missoula Sentinel running standout Tanner Klumph chooses MYTC for $1,000 grant

The Missoula Youth Track Club received notice recently that Missoula Sentinel standout runner Tanner Klumph has donated $1,000 to the club in a gesture made possible by his recognition as Gatorade Montana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

The Gatorade Play It Forward initiative works in conjunction with the Gatorade Player of the Year program to empower student-athletes to provide resources to sports organizations in their community.

Through the Gatorade Play It Forward program, all 608 Gatorade Player of the Year award winners have the opportunity select a youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant to help the next generation of athletes reap the benefits of sport.

The MYTC has 325 students in grades K-8, with approximately 75 high school students leading the charge this season. Practices started Tuesday at the Sentinel track.

A mini-meet at the Sentinel track will be held May 5 and a track meet is set for May 13 at Dornblaser Field from 5-8 p.m.

