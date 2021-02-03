 Skip to main content
Missoula Sentinel's Jackson Bakken, Bigfork's Emma Berreth voted Prep Athletes of the Week




Missoula Sentinel boys wrestler Jackson Bakken and Bigfork girls basketball player Emma Berreth were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Bakken went 2-0 with pins against Hellgate and Butte to move to 6-2 with six wins by pin at 138 pounds as the Spartans won the city wrestling title last week after beating Big Sky twice earlier in the year.

Berreth had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Valkyries upset Class B No. 3 Loyola one game after her triple-double of 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in a win over Class A Polson last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

