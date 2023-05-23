A special tennis festival fundraiser will be held on June 4 at Playfair Park in Missoula from 2-8 p.m.

The purpose is to raise funds for repairs to the courts at Playfair Park and Fort Missoula. The event will feature local high school and college coaches, college players, Peak Racquet Club teaching professionals and Garden City Tennis Association board members helping to run clinics, games and a mini-high school tournament. Food and beverages will be available.

The first three hours will be dedicated to juniors. There will be a high school world team tennis event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. followed by 12 courts of games from 3:30 to 5 p.m. From 5-8 p.m. there will be three hours of games, drills and fun for adults.

The tennis community has been tasked with raising $250,000-$300,000 for the projects.

"Without playable courts, tennis doesn’t exist, and without playable courts our high school programs could disappear," said Scott Potter, event organizer and tennis director at the Peak Racquet Club. "As a community we can’t let that happen."

The event is free to the public. For more information, email Potter at msu10s@gmail.com.

—Bill Speltz, Missoulian