BIG SKY — The Missoula Ski Education Foundation's high school race team had a successful alpine performance at the USSA Northern Division Tech Series last weekend, with a number of athletes finishing in the top ten of their age classes.
Over the three-day race, Shaye Ewing, a sophomore at Sentinel, had three gold medal finishes in her age group as well as a first place overall finish. Teammate Audrey Warren earned a top-10 finish in GS on Friday, Alexis Von Doersten earned a top-10 finish in Slalom on Sunday and Elsa Westenfelder earned a top-10 finish in GS on Saturday.
On the boys side, Loyola freshman Clayton Surber and Hellgate sophomore Max Williamson both earned top 10 finishes. Teammate Max Williamson earned two top-10n finishes on Saturday and Sunday along with Shane Petrey, who made the top 10 in the slalom event on Sunday afternoon.
The team will travel to Red Lodge in three weeks to compete in another race event consisting of two days of GS racing as well as 1 Slalom event.
Missoulian staff