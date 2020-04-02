You are the owner of this article.
Missoula Youth Track Club shows heart amid coronavirus pandemic
YOUTH TRACK CLUB

Missoula Youth Track Club shows heart amid coronavirus pandemic

MISSOULA — The Missoula Youth Track Club has found a different way to shine in these trying times.

Club officials were forced to cancel the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parents of children who had already registered received emails recently, offering either a refund or the chance to donate registration money to the Missoula Food Bank.

A total of 47 parents opted to donate. As a result, a check for close to $1,800 will be sent to the food bank.

"To me what was so amazing is that it literally happened in 48 hours after sending out the text," Missoula Youth Track Club organizer Mary Thane said. "People are looking out for one another. When they're able, they are stepping up."

The Missoula Youth Track Club will be back at full speed next April. 

