Missoula's Garlitz wins IPF Masters World Championship

ST. JOHNS, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada — Missoula’s Dale Garlitz, representing Team Powerlifting America, competed in the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) Masters World Classic Championship in October.

Garlitz was in the men’s Master IV/70-79 age group, 163 lbs. class, with lifters from Denmark, Japan, France, Germany, USA and Iceland (withdrew because of injury). At the start of the meet, Garlitz knew the world championship was up for grabs and it most likely would come down to either Denmark’s John Terragni, Japan’s Sato Kuniyoshi or him. Terragni was last year’s world champion and Kuniyoshi is a three-time runnerup.

Garlitz edged Terragni out by 5.5 lbs. for the squat gold medal, with Germany’s Guenter Runniger 5.5 lbs. farther back. Bench press world record holder and last year’s world champion, Terragni, pushed into lead with a 259 lb. bench press for the gold medal, with Garlitz taking silver. With the last lifts of the meet about to begin, Garlitz found himself in second place and 22 lbs. behind.

The championship race boiled down to Terragni and Garlitz in the deadlift. Garlitz opened with 385 lbs., putting him in the lead by 16.5 lbs. Terragni fought back to take the lead on his third attempt with a personal best deadlift, putting him in the lead by 11 lbs.

Garlitz knew that he was the lightest lifter and would only need to match Terragni’s total of 975.5 lbs for the win. Everything came down to his last pull — the gold for deadlift, total, and the world champion. Loaded on the bar was 413.4 lbs., a weight Garlitz had never lifted. He accomplished the feat and earned honors as IPF Masters World Champion in the 163 lb. class.

