Missoula's Sandau secures state handball championship

Missoula's Sean Sandau won the Golden Masters division in the Montana State Singles Handball Tournament this weekend in Billings.

He defeated Butte’s Don Foley, 21-14, 11-21, 11-2, in the deciding match. He also beat Chris Graham of Billings en route to the title.

It marked Sandau’s first state singles championship.

Billings’ Justin Balkenbush defeated Chris Tico, 21-18, 21-17, in the Open Division final. Tico, who resides in Sandpoint, Idaho, is the reigning 50+ national champion. Tico knocked out defending champion Brett Badovinac of Butte in the semifinals.

It marked Balkenbush’s ninth state singles title, breaking a tie with Ray Gallant and Steve Stanisich for the third most in Montana handball history. Only Jim Ritter with 19 and Bill People with 15 have won more state open singles titles.

Jeff Armstrong of Billings defeated Jay Stender, of Sheridan, Wyoming, in the final of the Super Golden Masters division to claim his first state singles title.

Billings’ Mike Meyer went undefeated in the Diamond Masters round robin format. He defeated East Helena’s John Larson in a tiebreaker Saturday in the match that ended up deciding the winner. It is Meyer’s fifth state singles title.

Clyde Barton of Billings captured the B division title, defeating Brad Kallevig of Williston, North Dakota, 21-11, 11-21, 11-10, in the deciding match.

Billings’ Spencer Larsen defeated Bozeman’s Austin Meyer 21-14, 21-20 in the A division final, which is the consolation of the Open division.

Billing’s Craig Canfield defeated Butte’s Tom Madrazo to win the Super Golden consolation.

