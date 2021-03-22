Missoulian moves up deadline

Due to a change in the nightly deadline for the Missoulian, results for evening sporting events will no longer appear in the sports section the following morning. That includes high school, college and pro events.

The new earlier deadline, implemented because the newspaper will soon be printed in Helena, does not affect online reports. All nightly events covered and photographed by the Missoulian, along with results submitted to the sports department, will continue to appear on missoulian.com on the night of the event.

Coaches that are involved in late afternoon events are encouraged to send results to the Missoulian by 6:30 p.m. daily to ensure they will appear in the Missoulian the following morning.

Events covered by the Missoulian will appear in the newspaper, with expanded analysis and photos, on the following day. As an example, a Tuesday night event covered by the Missoulian will appear in Thursday morning’s newspaper. The same applies to prep results reported to the Missoulian and all college and pro night events.

For many years the award-winning Missoulian sports staff has set the standard for western Montana high school and college sports coverage. That will not change. The Missoulian will soon be adding another sports writer to its staff.

For more information about the new deadline, feel free to email sports editor Bill Speltz at bill.speltz@missoulian.com or sports writer Frank Gogola at frank.gogola@406mtsports.com.

