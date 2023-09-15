A lot of Griz fans will disagree with me, but it was a shame Montana State lost at top-ranked South Dakota State on Saturday.

The third-ranked Cats had that game in the bag and let it slip away. The way things transpired in the fourth quarter, the MSU coaching staff had to have trouble sleeping.

It goes down as yet another occasion when the Missouri Valley Football Conference got the best of the Big Sky Conference. I’m tired of it.

We all know about mighty North Dakota State of the Missouri Valley. The Bison won nine FCS national championships between 2011 and 2021. They hold the record for most overall NCAA national championships and the most consecutive championships, with five titles between 2011 and 2015.

The Bison lost in the championship last January to another Missouri Valley team: South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits and Bison might just play for the title again this year unless someone can stop the two-team juggernaut.

A win by Montana State Saturday could have been a win for all the teams at the top of the Big Sky. It would have been ammunition for the league when the FCS playoff selection committee sat down in late November to pick seeds.

Oh well, the Big Sky did have a few impressive wins Saturday. Idaho whipped Nevada and Weber State won at previously ranked Northern Iowa.

Montana will get a chance to prove what it is truly made of next month. The marshmallow portion of the schedule will be over and the Grizzlies will have a true test at 16th-ranked UC Davis on Oct. 7.

SATURDAY GAMES

Ferris State (2-0) at No. 12 Montana (2-0) (6 p.m., ABC/FOX): Do not assume just because Ferris State is an NCAA Division II football program that it is far inferior to FCS Montana. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country and they hail from a football hotbed. Big Rapids is just an hour north of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ferris State will put up some points on Montana’s defense, but the Grizzlies will score more, wearing down the Bulldogs in the trenches. Speltz: Montana 34, Ferris State 27. Gogola: Montana 38, Ferris State 24.

Stetson (2-0) at No. 3 Montana State (1-1) (1 p.m., SWX): Stetson plays in the same Pioneer Football League as Butler, the team Montana manhandled in its opener. The Pioneer consists of institutions that choose not to award athletic scholarships to football players. Look for the Bobcats to bounce back in a big way. Speltz: MSU 45, Stetson 13. Gogola: Cats 63, Stetson 14.

No. 9 Weber State (2-0) at No. 12 Utah (2-0) (Noon, Pac-12 Network): The Wildcats piled up close to 400 yards in Saturday’s win at Northern Iowa, showing good balance. Still, beating mighty Utah in Salt Lake City is a bridge too far. Speltz: Utes 48, Wildcats 20. Gogola: Utah 45, Weber 17.

No. 5 Idaho (2-0) at California (1-1) (2 p.m., Pac-12 Network): This might be the most interesting game of the week involving a Big Sky team. The Cal Bears are not exactly a Pac-12 powerhouse and Idaho whipped FBS Nevada last Saturday. I’ll go with Cal at home but I think it will be close. Speltz: Cal 31, Idaho 28. Gogola: Idaho 28, Cal 27.

North American (0-1) at Portland State (0-2) (2 p.m.): Never heard of North American University until this week. The Stallions are an NAIA team based in Stafford, Texas. Portland State gave up 81 points to Oregon and lost 31-17 at Wyoming last week. But the Vikings will conquer this week. Speltz: PSU 40, North American 10. Gogola: Viks 35, North American 9.

No. 19 Southeastern Louisiana (0-2) at Eastern Washington (0-2) (2 p.m., ESPN+): This one is not so easy to pick. SE Louisiana has lost to two FBS teams. Eastern lost to mighty North Dakota State and then Fresno State last week. Considering EWU took Fresno State to overtime in California, I’m going with the Eags at home this week. Speltz: Eastern Washington 28, SE Louisiana 27. Gogola: Eags 42, SLU 35.

Utah Tech (0-2) at Northern Arizona (0-2) (1 p.m., ESPN+): Utah Tech is surprisingly weak for an FCS program. Speltz and Gogola both expected a closer game last weekend when the Montana Grizzlies went to St. George and won by 30. This weekend it’s Northern Arizona’s turn to run through the Trailblazers’ defensive wall of Jell-O. Speltz: NAU 40, Utah Tech 20. Gogola: NAU 31, Utah Tech 21.

Northern Colorado (0-2) at No. 23 Washington State (2-0) (3 p.m.): The Cougs knocked off previously 19th-ranked Wisconsin in Pullman last weekend. The Bears don’t stand a chance. Speltz: Cougs 66, Bears 7. Gogola: Wazzu 56, UNC 10.

Northern Iowa (0-2) at Idaho State (0-2) (4 p.m.): The previously No. 21-ranked Panthers dropped out of the rankings with last week’s home loss to Weber State. But the Bengals aren’t exactly the 1985 Bears on defense. They gave up 78 points at Utah State last week. Speltz: Panthers 27, Bengals 14. Gogola: UNI 28, ISU 20.

No. 8 Sacramento State (2-0) at Stanford (1-1) (6 p.m.): Stanford is not the same team it was when Christian McCaffrey prowled the sidelines. In fact, the squad was humbled by USC last week, 56-10. Still, I can’t see the Hornets winning in Palo Alto. There’s a pride factor for the Cardinal in this one with Sac State just up the road. Speltz: Stanford 35, Sac State 17. Gogola: Stanford 31, Sac State 27.

Lincoln University (0-3) at Cal Poly (1-1) (6 p.m., ESPN+): Located in Oakland, California, Lincoln has an NCAA Division II football program. The Oaklanders lost to Western Oregon last week, 29-14. Enough said. Speltz: Mustangs 40, Oaklanders 12. Gogola: Cal Poly 38, Lincoln 13.

Southern Utah (0-2) at No. 16 UC Davis (1-1) (8 p.m.): Ah, those good old Thunderbirds. They bolted on the Big Sky in 2022 and are now members of the FCS United Athletic Conference. It’s hard to say if they’re very good but they did give Arizona State a good game, losing by three. Still, I’m going to show a little faith in the Big Sky’s Aggies this week. Speltz: Davis 30, Southern Utah 27. Gogola: Davis 31, SUU 24.