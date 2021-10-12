Monday/Tuesday sports roundup: Montana women's golf team places 20th in Tacoma tourney

Women's college golf

Montana concluded its four-tournament fall schedule on Tuesday with a 20th-place showing at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Tacoma, Washington. The Grizzlies posted rounds of 320, 317 and 319 on the challenging course.

“It’s a tough golf course. It’s tight off the tee, and if you hit it in the wrong spot, it’s hard to get it up and down and make par,” said assistant coach Jim Mee. “It’s a course where you need to be on top of your game.”

Jessica Ponce (76-80-79) tied for 68th, Kylie Esh (82-79-78) tied for 77th, Madison Cecil (86-76-81) tied for 90th, Meredith Boos (80-82-82) tied for 94th, and Emmy Sundby (82-83-81) tied for 102nd. Four of Montana’s five players didn’t have anything worse than a bogey on Tuesday, but there were only two birdies and two scores in the 70s, which highlights the nature of the course.