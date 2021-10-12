Monday/Tuesday sports roundup: Montana women's golf team places 20th in Tacoma tourney

Women's college golf
Montana concluded its four-tournament fall schedule on Tuesday with a 20th-place showing at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Tacoma, Washington. The Grizzlies posted rounds of 320, 317 and 319 on the challenging course.
“It’s a tough golf course. It’s tight off the tee, and if you hit it in the wrong spot, it’s hard to get it up and down and make par,” said assistant coach Jim Mee. “It’s a course where you need to be on top of your game.”
Jessica Ponce (76-80-79) tied for 68th, Kylie Esh (82-79-78) tied for 77th, Madison Cecil (86-76-81) tied for 90th, Meredith Boos (80-82-82) tied for 94th, and Emmy Sundby (82-83-81) tied for 102nd. Four of Montana’s five players didn’t have anything worse than a bogey on Tuesday, but there were only two birdies and two scores in the 70s, which highlights the nature of the course.
Host Seattle (287-295-303) won the tournament by four strokes over Santa Clara (297-294-298). Seattle’s Rivekka Jumagulova (70-73-68) closed with a 4-under 68 on Tuesday to win by four strokes. Idaho (312-299-305), which tied for 11th, was the highest-placing Big Sky Conference team of the six competing. The Vandals’ Vicky Tsai (79-70-74), who tied for 14th, was the top individual from the Big Sky.
High school volleyball
Deer Lodge defeated Arlee on Monday, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17. Skyla Pierson had 10 kills and Nia McClanahan six for the Warden. Mary Hansen dished out 22 assists and floored four aces. Emma Johnson totaled 11 digs. Noxon posted a win over Troy Tuesday, 25-22, 25-14, 26-28, 25-22, 15-8.
Loyola Sacred Heart swept Arlee, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15. Missoula Hellgate played at Missoula Big Sky Tuesday. No results were provided to the Missoulian by press time.