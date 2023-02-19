ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The University of Montana men's lacrosse team started its spring season with three victories this past weekend.

The Grizzlies opened at Pacific Lutheran Friday before taking on Western Washington Saturday and Central Washington Sunday.

Third-ranked Montana’s offense averaged 20 goals per contest over the three- game stretch, tallying at least 15 goals in each game to outscore the opposition 65-13 combined.

The Grizzlies beat Pacific Lutheran, 20-0. Freshman Bo Sterling had five goals and five assists. The Grizzlies beat Western Washington, 15-12. Miles Hess scored three goals to go along with five ground balls.

Montana beat Central Washington Sunday, 20-1. Peter Curran had a solid outing, tallying a pair of goals to go along with five ground balls.