Bill Dunn of Missoula won the amateur portion of the 40th annual Montana Open this past weekend at Larchmont Golf Course.

Dunn carded a 54-hole score of 209, following up his 74 on Friday with a 67 on Saturday and a 68 on Sunday. Eric Nell of Missoula was runner-up at 74-70-68-212 and Bob Hasquet of Missoula was third at 73-73-69-215.