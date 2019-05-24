The Montana Super Skippers had a successful competition in Washington recently and 14 team members will be traveling to Orlando, Florida, to compete at the USA Jump Rope National Tournament on June 25.
The athletes going to nationals include Sydney Schmidt, Jordan and Kylee McCloney, Macy Mcquilkin, Annie Sweatland, Riley Williams, Mia Lewis, Isabella Slaughter, Emma Cannata, Margot Cline, Elsa Jehle, Miriam Sriraman and Olive Printz.
The Super Skippers will be hosting a summer camp on June 17. For more information visit their website: www.montanasuperskippers.com.
Missoulian staff