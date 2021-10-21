 Skip to main content
Montana volleyball team sweeps to road win over Southern Utah
College volleyball

Montana posted its second straight Big Sky Conference win Thursday, sweeping past Southern Utah in Cedar City, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 3-6 in league play and 8-11 overall. The Thunderbirds fell to 2-7, 6-15. Missoula Sentinel grads Elsa Godwin and Sarina Moreno shared the team lead in digs for Montana with Jackie Howell, each collecting seven. Godwin also had two aces. Paige Clark led the Grizzlies with 12 kills and Howell added 11.

High school volleyball

Ronan posted a home win over Columbia Falls, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17. Olivia Clairmont collected nine kills for the Maidens and teammate Leina Ulutoa pitched in with 14 assists and three blocks. Rylie Lindquist piled up 19 digs for Ronan. Eureka swept Arlee, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11. Seeley-Swan recorded a home win over Lincoln, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.

