Montana volleyball team sweeps to road win over Southern Utah

Montana posted its second straight Big Sky Conference win Thursday, sweeping past Southern Utah in Cedar City, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 3-6 in league play and 8-11 overall. The Thunderbirds fell to 2-7, 6-15. Missoula Sentinel grads Elsa Godwin and Sarina Moreno shared the team lead in digs for Montana with Jackie Howell, each collecting seven. Godwin also had two aces. Paige Clark led the Grizzlies with 12 kills and Howell added 11.