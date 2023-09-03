The Montana women's soccer team improved to 5-0-1 on Sunday with a win over Oklahoma in Spokane, 1-0, at a tournament hosted by Gonzaga.

Canadian Kathleen Aitchison tallied the only goal in the 39th minute. The Sooners, who out-shot the Grizzlies, 16-6, lost for the third straight match, dropping decisions to Samford and Gonzaga leading up to Sunday's match.

For UM coach Chris Citowicki, it marked his first victory over a Power 5 program. Freshman Ashlyn Dvorak earned the shutout victory at keeper for the Grizzlies.

