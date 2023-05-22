The Montana Youth Rugby Union State Championship, hosted by the Missoula Youth Rugby Association, will be held at Fort Missoula Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Competition will be held for players ranging in age from 10-18. Several college rugby programs have also committed to appear and will have informational booths.

Rugby is a full contact, evasion sport and is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Large, often untapped, scholarships exist across the spectrum of college and junior colleges, including the Big Ten and other Division I schools, Ivy League, mid-tier public and private universities all the way down to small independent schools.

More than 2,500 individuals are expected for this year's event.

