First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

He was reportedly being held in isolation. Reports said he was asymptomatic.

IOC President Thomas Bach said last week there was "zero" risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.

Former distance runner Tegla Loroupe, the chief of mission of the IOC's Refugee Olympic Team, has tested positive for COVID-19, two people with knowledge of her condition have told The Associated Press.

Loroupe tested positive before the team was to depart its Doha, Qatar, training base for Tokyo. The team has delayed its arrival in Tokyo and many are expected to start arriving in the next few days.

Loroupe is expected to stay behind, according to the sources, who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to reveal medical information.

Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This figure does not include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the "jurisdiction" of the organizing committee.

The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of support staff.