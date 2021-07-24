 Skip to main content
Olympics: US women's soccer rebounds with rout; 1st medals awarded
alert urgent

Olympics: US women's soccer rebounds with rout; 1st medals awarded

  Updated
A sour public mood, a COVID-19 state of emergency and logistical challenges have many questioning why the Olympics are happening at all. Yet the Olympic spirit has not been extinguished, with athletes eager to compete in the most inclusive and gender-balanced games in history.

TOKYO (AP) — The Americans rebounded from their opening loss with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the first lady on Saturday in the women's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

With the United States leading 2-0 at the break, Jill Biden arrived in time to watch the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States was stunned by Sweden in the first match, losing 3-0. It was the team's first loss since January 2019.

But the Americans vowed to regain control of the tournament and rebounded Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics Soccer

The United States' Lindsey Horan (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the U.S. women's soccer team's 6-1 rout of New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday in Saitama, Japan.

Here's a roundup of more of the latest stories from Tokyo, plus an updated medal count, TV schedule, photo gallery, and a look at 3-on-3 halfcourt basketball, which made its Olympics debut Saturday, plus a look ahead to what's in store for Sunday:

1st gold goes to Chinese air rifle athlete

Hardly half a day passed before politics, the pandemic and blistering heat impacted events across the Tokyo Olympics.

China's Yang Qian, at least, stayed right on target.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina of Russia to win the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in the women's 10-meter air rifle Saturday. Her last shot was her worst of the finals but still rallied her past Galashina with an Olympic-record score of 251.8. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

