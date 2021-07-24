Olympics: US women's soccer rebounds with rout; 1st medals awarded

TOKYO (AP) — The Americans rebounded from their opening loss with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the first lady on Saturday in the women's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.
With the United States leading 2-0 at the break, Jill Biden arrived in time to watch the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.
The United States was stunned by Sweden in the first match, losing 3-0. It was the team's first loss since January 2019.
But the Americans vowed to regain control of the tournament and rebounded Saturday.
Here's a roundup of more of the latest stories from Tokyo:
1st gold goes to Chinese air rifle athlete
Hardly half a day passed before politics, the pandemic and blistering heat impacted events across the Tokyo Olympics.
China's Yang Qian, at least, stayed right on target.
Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina of Russia to win the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in the women's 10-meter air rifle Saturday. Her last shot was her worst of the finals but still rallied her past Galashina with an Olympic-record score of 251.8. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.
