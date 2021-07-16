The waiting Games: Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo

Athletes are taking the heavy restrictions — no shaking hands, don't walk around the city, eat alone when possible — in stride. Because there’s a big silver lining: They're finally green-lighted to compete after the Tokyo Games were postponed a year due to COVID-19.

“They’re sacrificing a lot,” USA men’s basketball and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They can’t take their friends or family to Tokyo. It’s a huge sacrifice and I think they deserve a lot of credit for that.”

Then again, athletes have become adept at being flexible.

“I guess the one thing the pandemic has taught me is not to have any expectations and always expect this constant unknown,” said U.S. women’s volleyball player Jordan Larson, who is heading to her third Olympics. “It's going to be different than our past experiences for sure. But I also think we’re going to look back and be like, ‘Whoa, remember that time we played in an Olympic Games in the middle of the pandemic?’”

Another added wrinkle to overcome: homesickness. Most family members will only be allowed to offer support through phone calls and video chats.

“It's going to be sad for a lot of families and friends," Larson said, "just because it is such a special moment in life.”