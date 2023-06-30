Former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz turned in a strong pitching performance Thursday night in sparking the PaddleHeads to a 4-1 win at Great Falls.

Schultz (4-0) struck out eight and allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings. Relievers Liu Fuenmayor, Karl Blum and Mark Simon combined to hold the Voyagers (9-22) scoreless down the stretch.

Missoula (25-8) maintained its five-game lead over the Glacier Range Riders (19-12) in the Pioneer League North Division first-half race. The PaddleHeads and Range Riders are squaring off in a big series at Ogren-Allegiance Park this weekend and only 15 games remain before the midway point of the season.

After losing to Great Falls Wednesday, Missoula led the whole way Thursday. Dondrei Hubbard put the visitors on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the second inning. The score stayed at 1-0 until the PaddleHeads added three insurance runs in the sixth thanks to Patrick Chung's two-run home run and Keaton Greenwalt's RBI double.

Missoula finished with eight hits to just two for the hosts. Greenwalt led the PaddleHeads with three hits, two of which were doubles, and Hubbard collected two hits.

Missoula will host Glacier at 7 p.m. Saturday night.