Zach Penrod's pitching masterpiece propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to their 13th win in 14 games Thursday night.

Penrod tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out seven along the way in a decisive road victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars, 7-0, in front of 2,164 fans. It was arguably the best performance by a Missoula starter all season, boosting Penrod's record to 3-1.

The PaddleHeads improved to 21-6 and maintained their six-game lead in the Pioneer League North Division. Idaho Falls (11-16) fell into fourth place in the North.

Missoula used the long ball to break a scoreless tie in the third inning. Thomas DeBonville smacked a solo home run and Jared Akins followed with a two-run tater.

The PaddleHeads stretched their lead to 4-0 on a Patrick Chung RBI single in the fourth. The score stayed that way until the eighth when the visitors added three more runs. Austin Bernard and Chung had RBI singles and DeBonville scored on a wild pitch.

After Penrod left in the eighth, relievers Cody Thompson and Mark Simon slammed the door shut on the Chukars. Thompson tossed a scoreless eighth and Simon a scoreless ninth.

Missoula finished with a 15-5 edge in hits. Chung and DeBonville led the way with three hits apiece.

Chung boosted his batting average to .453, which ranks third in the league. Penrod boosted his strikeout total to 31, which ranks fourth in the league.

The PaddleHeads will host the Chukars on Saturday night and again on Sunday afternoon.