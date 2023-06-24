Behind a fast start at the plate and strong pitching by former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz, the Missoula PaddleHeads posted their 14th win in 15 games Friday night.

Schultz allowed just one run on three hits and struck out eight in seven innings of duty. His teammates gave him run support early and often in a 15-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars in front of 1,791 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

The PaddleHeads improved to 22-6 and maintained their six-game lead in the Pioneer League North Division. Idaho Falls (11-17) has lost four games in a row to Zootown's pro baseball team.

Missoula got all the runs it needed in the first inning in racking up five. Thomas DeBonville delivered a two-RBI single and Keaton Greenwalt, Luis Navarro and Austin Bernard chipped in with run-scoring base hits.

Patrick Chung and McClain O'Connor each hit a home run for Missoula, who will host Idaho Falls again on Saturday night and then on Sunday at 2 p.m.