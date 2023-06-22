With a rare scoring eruption in the sixth inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads cruised to their their 12th win in 13 games Wednesday night.

Zootown's pro baseball team scored 10 runs in the sixth to break a tie with the Idaho Falls Chukars in a big way. It was the most the PaddleHeads have scored in an inning all season and more than enough in a 14-7 road win.

Missoula improved to 20-6 and maintained its six-game lead in the Pioneer League North Division. Idaho Falls, who committed four errors in the game, fell to 11-15.

The PaddleHeads' sixth-inning surge was a combination of slick hitting, erratic pitching and shaky fielding by the hosts. Missoula had six hits and Idaho Falls allowed two hitters to reach via walk and one via error.

One of many highlights in the inning was Keaton Greenwalt's bases-loaded triple. Thomas DeBonville added a two-run home run, Patrick Chung a two-RBI single, Jake Guenther an RBI double and Cam Thompson an RBI base hit.

Eight Missoula batters had a hit in the game and seven of the PaddleHeads' 12 hits went for extra bases. Chung and Dondrei Hubbard led the way with three hits apiece. No other hitter on the team had more than one hit.

Former Billings Mustang Kelvan Pilot became the winningest pitcher in the league (5-0) in earning the victory for the visitors. The 29-year-old California native allowed five earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings of duty.

Greenwalt boosted his league-high RBI total to 37. McClain O'Connor boosted his league-high stolen base total to 12 and Chung's batting average spiked to .446, which is third best in the league.

Missoula will host Idaho Falls in a three-game series starting Friday night.