Alfredo Villa's gem highlighted the Missoula PaddleHeads' first game in the Gem State Tuesday night.

The second-year pro struck out 12 in sparking Zootown's Pioneer League team to a 14-7 road win against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Villa improved to 4-0, allowing just two earned runs in the first six innings before manager Michael Schlact went to his bullpen.

Missoula improved to 19-6 with its 11th win in 12 games. The PaddleHeads boast the best record in the league by four games and lead the North Division by six.

Villa, who played for the champion Grand Junction Rockies last year and hails from Arizona, moved into the top spot in the league in strikeouts with 38. The 25-year-old is also tied for the league lead in wins at 4-0.

The PaddleHeads jumped on the Chukars (11-14) for four runs in the second inning and maintained the lead for the duration. Catcher Austin Bernard smacked a three-run home run and McClain O'Connor added an RBI double in the second.

Missoula stretched its lead to 6-2 in the fourth behind a Patrick Chung RBI single. The visitors added three in the sixth on home runs by Cam Thompson and Thomas DeBonville and an RBI double by Keaton Greenwalt. Idaho Falls then surrendered another five in the seventh as Missoula built a gaudy 14-2 lead.

Despite the lopsided score, Idaho Falls finished with more hits than the PaddleHeads, 14-13. The Chukars stranded 13 baserunners.

Missoula and Idaho Falls will play the final game of their Gem State series on Thursday night. The teams will then head north for a three-game series in Missoula starting Friday night.