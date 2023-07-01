Playing the Missoula PaddleHeads in their home digs has been a vexing puzzle for the Glacier Range Riders.

Thirteen times the Kalispell-based Range Riders have played at Ogren-Allegiance Park dating back to their inaugural 2022 season. They've lost all 13 games, including Friday night's 14-12 setback in front of 3,819 fans.

Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 26-8 and increased its lead in the Pioneer League North Division to six games with 14 remaining in the first half. Missoula is trying to tie a league record by winning five halves in a row.

To Glacier's credit, the team didn't fade away after spotting the PaddleHeads a 14-4 lead in the first four frames.

The Range Riders' first two pitchers, Jack White (0-1) and Ryan Cloude, allowed a combined 13 runs on 11 hits with four walks in the first 3 1/3 innings. Jacob Kline's two-run home run and two-RBI triples by Patrick Chung and Cam Thompson were the big highlights for the hosts in the first four frames.

Little did anyone suspect the PaddleHeads would not score in their final four turns at bat. Or that Glacier (19-13) would outscore Missoula 8-0 in the last three innings.

Izzy Fuentes (3-0) earned the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Jay Alvarez and Mitch Sparks struggled in middle relief roles but Mark Simon put out the fire in the ninth in earning his fourth save.

Kline, a catalyst for the Billings Mustangs last season and a new addition to the PaddleHeads this week, collected a game-high three hits and scored three times. Chung, Thompson and Thomas DeBonville each had two hits.

Missoula will finish up its three-game home series with Glacier on Sunday at 2 p.m.