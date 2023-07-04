Powered by Zach Penrod's dominant pitching against his former team, the Missoula PaddleHeads blanked the Billings Mustangs, 6-0, on Monday night at Dehler Park.

Penrod (4-1) went seven innings, allowing just two singles while striking out 13. In one stretch from the end of the second through the fourth, the Idaho native struck out seven hitters in a row.

With the win, Missoula improved to 28-9 and maintained its six-game lead over Glacier (21-14) in the Pioneer League North Division. Eleven games remain in the first half and the PaddleHeads are trying to tie a league record by winning their fifth half in a row.

Missoula piled up 12 hits to just three for the Mustangs (17-20). McClain O'Connor and former Billings player Jacob Kline hit home runs for the PaddleHeads. O'Connor, Jake Guenther and Dondrei Hubbard each collected two hits apiece to lead the visitors.

The 24-year-old Kline, who joined the PaddleHeads last week, broke a scoreless tie with his solo homer in the fifth. O'Connor followed with his solo shot and it opened the flood gates. Hubbard and Guenther added RBI singles and Missoula came away with a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

John LaRossa came on in relief for Missoula in the eighth and held the hosts to just one hit in two innings of work. Karan Patel (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings of work.

Penrod leads the league in earned run average at 3.02. Teammates Alfredo Villa (3.32), Kelvan Pilot (3.38) and Connor Schultz (3.48) are right behind him.

Missoula will finish up its three-game series in Billings on Wednesday night.