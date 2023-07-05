If anyone had told Missoula PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact back in May his team would go six weeks before suffering its 10th loss, he probably would have taken that scenario in a heartbeat.

Zootown's pro baseball team finally did hit that mark on Tuesday with a 5-2 loss to the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park. Missoula fell to 28-10 and saw its lead over second-place Glacier (22-14) dwindle to five games in the Pioneer League North Division.

That's the bad news for the PaddleHeads. The good news is only 10 games remain in the first half and Missoula looks like a good bet to tie a league record by winning its fifth half in a row.

To do so, the PaddleHeads will need to do a better job taking advantage with runners on base. After Billings (18-20) seized a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning, Missoula landed runners aboard in each of the next four frames but failed to plate a run.

The Mustangs finished with 10 hits to eight for the PaddleHeads. Former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz (4-1) took his first loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Missoula relievers Mitch Sparks, Liu Fuenmayor and Cody Thompson were all solid in limited roles. None of the three allowed a run in the final 3 2/3 innings and Sparks was the only one to surrender a hit.

All eight PaddleHeads hits were singles. Patrick Chung and Dondrei Hubbard led the way with two apiece.

Chung continues to lead Missoula at the plate with his .408 average. No other team member is hitting over .400

The PaddleHeads will begin a best-of-3 home series against the Ogden Raptors on Thursday night. The Raptors (23-14) lead the South Division.