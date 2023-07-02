In a fight to the finish Saturday night, the Glacier Range Riders held off the Missoula PaddleHeads, 9-8, in front of a large crowd at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

It marked Glacier's first triumph in 14 tries in Missoula. John Natoli picked up the win in relief of Jonathan Pintero, who allowed five earned runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. Natoli tossed two scoreless innings.

Missoula had the tying run on third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth. But Jared Akins struck out and Patrick Chung hit a long liner to left field that was snagged on the run by Nicky Luck as he made contact with the wall.

McClain O'Connor hit a home run for the hosts. Thomas DeBonville and Cameron Thompson each collected a team-high three hits.