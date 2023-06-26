With a relentless pursuit of success that dates back to the start of Michael Schlact's managerial stint in 2021, the Missoula PaddleHeads have become the gold standard of Pioneer League baseball.

Now they're on the brink of history.

Zootown's pro baseball team moved closer to a North Division first-half title with a 6-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars in front of 1,841 fans Sunday at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The PaddleHeads (23-7) maintained their five-game cushion over second-place Glacier with 18 to go before the first half ends.

If Missoula can hold on, it will tie a league record by winning five halves in a row. The PaddleHeads have never lost a divisional race since the league turned independent and twice they've made the league championship, winning in 2021.

Ace Alfredo Villa (5-0) was the catalyst in Sunday's win. He allowed just one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts in eight innings of duty. John LaRossa came on to close the door in the ninth.

Thomas DeBonville broke a scoreless tie with a home run for the hosts in the third inning. The PaddleHeads added three runs in the fifth, with Jared Akins and Luis Navarro each coming through with an RBI single.

Missoula piled up 12 hits to three for the Chukars (12-18). McClain O'Connor led the PaddleHeads with three hits and DeBonville, Navarro and Patrick Chung each had two.

Chung ranks third in the league in batting average at .443. Villa leads the league in strikeouts with 49 and shares the lead in wins with five. Teammate Keaton Greenwalt leads the league in RBIs with 40.

The PaddleHeads will start a three-game series at Great Falls Tuesday night.