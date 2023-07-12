The magic number is down to one for the wildly successful Missoula PaddleHeads.

With a sweep of the Great Falls Voyagers in the Electric City on Tuesday night, 9-5 and 4-2, Zootown's pro baseball team moved within one win of securing the Pioneer League first-half title. Missoula (32-12) may clinch the crown with either a win over the Voyagers Wednesday night or a loss by second-place Glacier (27-15).

How significant would the title be for the PaddleHeads? Not only would they secure a spot in the September playoffs, they would make history, becoming only the second team since the league started back in 1939 to win five halves in a row.

Fast starts set the tone for Missoula in both seven-inning games Tuesday.

In the opener, former Billings Mustang Luis Navarro smacked a three-run home run in the second inning and his team stayed in front for the duration. Great Falls (14-28) answered with a run in the bottom half, but the PaddleHeads stepped on the gas in the third with five insurance runs.

Austin Bernard and McClain O'Connor did most of the damage in the third. Bernard started the onslaught with a two-RBI single. O'Connor later added a two-RBI double.

Alfredo Villa (6-0) earned the win, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Liu Fuenmayor came on and held the hosts scoreless in the final 2 1/3 innings.

Bernard, Dondrei Hubbard, Jake Guenther and Cam Thompson each had two hits to lead the PaddleHeads. Each team had 12 hits.

In the nightcap, Missoula again jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on. Navarro started things once again with a two-run homer in the second and Hubbard added a homer in the fourth. The Voyagers cut their deficit to 3-2 in the bottom half but Missoula added an insurance run in the fifth.

Izzy Fuentes (6-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings. Mark Simon earned his league-high sixth save after coming on in the seventh.

Missoula will wrap up the first half Saturday in Great Falls and return home for a series against Ogden starting Tuesday.

Notes: Missoula's Keaton Greenwalt was named Pioneer League Batter of the Month for June. Highlighted by an 11-game hitting streak, Greenwalt was often the driving force behind the PaddleHeads' offense. The former Phillies product drove in 31 runs during the month and hit .375 ... Villa was named Pitcher of the Month for June. He finished 3-0 with a 1.71 earned run average.