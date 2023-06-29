A shaky night defensively hurt the Missoula PaddleHeads in a 9-5 road loss to the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday.

Zootown's pro baseball team committed four errors. Of the Voyagers' nine runs, only four were earned.

Missoula fell to 24-8 and saw its lead in the Pioneer League North Division dwindle to five games with 16 remaining in the first half. Last-place Great Falls improved to 9-21.

Despite their infield woes, the PaddleHeads were locked in a 5-5 tie with the hosts in the seventh inning. That's when the Voyagers pulled away with four runs off reliever Austin Dill (2-1), who was tagged with his first loss.

Missoula finished with 11 hits to 10 for Great Falls. Catcher Austin Bernard had a home run and a team-high three hits for the PaddleHeads to go along with his three runs scored and two RBIs.

McClain O'Connor, Keaton Greenwalt and Cam Thompson each had two hits. Both of Thompson's hits were doubles.

The PaddleHeads squandered an early 3-1 lead. After the Voyagers struck first with a run in the first off Missoula starter Zach Penrod, Missoula answered with a Bernard two-run home run in the second and Greenwalt's run-scoring single in the third.

Greenwalt continues to lead the league in RBIs with 42. He ranks fifth in the league in home runs with eight.

Patrick Chung had a hit Wednesday to maintain his impressive batting average of .427. He ranks fourth in the league in that department.

Missoula will begin a three-game home series against the Glacier Range Riders on Friday night. Glacier is sitting in second place in the North Division with a record of 18-12. The PaddleHeads, Ogden Raptors (20-10) and Range Riders boast the three best records in the league.