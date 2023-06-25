Michael Kohn's grand slam in the eighth inning lifted the Idaho Falls Chukars past the Missoula PaddleHeads Saturday night, 13-11, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Zootown's pro baseball team fell to 22-7 and saw its Pioneer League North Division lead trimmed to five games. The second-place Glacier Range Riders (16-11) won their fourth game in a row Saturday night.

The Chukars (12-17) ended a four-game losing streak against the PaddleHeads by coming from behind three times. Idaho Falls finished with 14 hits to nine for the hosts.

Kohn, a Maryland native who just finished his senior season at George Washington University, was down to his last strike in the eighth when he belted his grand slam to give the visitors a 13-11 lead. Missoula failed to respond, with its final six batters going down in order.

The PaddleHeads used six pitchers. Cody Thompson took the loss after coming on to pitch the eighth. Starter Izzy Fuentes struggled, allowing six runs on six hits in the first three frames.

Cameron Thompson had a home run for Missoula, who will host Idaho Falls again on Sunday before hitting the road for a series against Great Falls starting Tuesday.