The stage is set for the Missoula PaddleHeads to make history.

With a nail-biter win over the Ogden Raptors Saturday night, 4-3, Zootown's pro baseball team preserved its four-game lead in the Pioneer League North Division. Six games remain in the first half and if Missoula (30-12) can at least split a six-game set at Great Falls this week, it will tie a longstanding league record by winning its fifth half in a row.

Strong pitching keyed the PaddleHeads' bounce-back win Saturday. The South Division-leading Raptors (26-15) had already handed Missoula its first home series loss with wins on Thursday and Friday, but Missoula was not to be denied in the final game of the series.

Starter Zach Penrod, who leads the league in earned run average (3.09) and strikeouts (57), kept the PaddleHeads in the game early. He struck out eight and allowed just three hits. When he departed after five innings, the score was knotted at 2-2.

The PaddleHeads then turned to their bullpen. Liu Fuenmayor pitched a scoreless sixth with two strikeouts and John LaRossa a scoreless seventh, striking out the side. Karl Blum ran into trouble early in the eighth with his team clinging to a 4-2 lead, allowing allowing a hit, walk and run before he was lifted.

Fortunately for Missoula, Mark Simon was masterful down the stretch. The closer came on with one out in the eighth and shut down Ogden the rest of the way, striking out four in the process.

Patrick Chung and McClain O'Connor were the offensive heroes for the hosts. Chung smacked a solo homer in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. O'Connor scored what proved to be the winning run in the seventh. He led off the inning with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and came home on a wild pitch.

The PaddleHeads piled up eight hits to four for Ogden. Four of Missoula's hits went for extra bases, including doubles by Keaton Greenwalt, Dondrei Hubbard and Jacob Kline.

History bodes well for the PaddleHeads in their big series against Great Falls. The PaddleHeads boast a 9-3 record against the Voyagers this season.

Missoula will return home next week for a six-game series against Ogden starting on Tuesday, July 18.