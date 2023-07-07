In a clash of Pioneer League divisional leaders, the Ogden Raptors landed the first body blow against the Missoula PaddleHeads Thursday night.

The South Division leaders from Utah jumped to a three-run lead in the first inning and stayed in front in a 12-3 win over the North Division-leading PaddleHeads at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Ogden piled up 18 hits to seven for the hosts.

With the loss, Missoula fell to 29-11 and saw its divisional lead over second-place Glacier (23-14) dwindle to five games. The good news for PaddleHeads fans is that only eight games remain in the first half and the team still looks like a good bet to tie a league record by winning its fifth half in a row.

Missoula starter Austin Dill had a rocky start against the Raptors (25-14). He surrendered five hits in the first frame as the visitors set the tone for the night with a 3-0 lead.

Dill continued to allow hits in the next two frames but managed to work his way out of jams. Meanwhile, the Missoula offense was uncharacteristically quiet, failing to plate a run in the first three innings.

Trailing 5-0 in the fourth, the PaddleHeads got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Ogden answered with four in the sixth and the route was on.

Brock Gilliam earned the win. He allowed just one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He has totaled 56 strikeouts this season, which ranks first in the Pioneer League.

Jake Guenther collected two hits to lead Missoula. Cameron Phelts had a monster night for the Raptors, going 4 for 6 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Missoula will host Ogden again Friday and Saturday night.