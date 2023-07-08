A dramatic ninth-inning comeback bid fell short and the Missoula PaddleHeads lost their second straight home game to the Ogden Raptors Friday night.

Trailing by three runs, Zootown's pro baseball team put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth. Then Raptors reliever Dan Kubiuk buckled down, striking out leadoff hitter Ryan Cash and coaxing Keaton Greenwalt to pop out and Ogden emerged with a 5-2 win in front of close to 3,000 fans.

With the loss, Missoula fell to 29-12 and saw its divisional lead over second-place Glacier (24-15) dwindle to five games. The good news for PaddleHeads fans is that only seven games remain in the first half and the team still looks like a good bet to tie a league record by winning its fifth half in a row.

Missoula, who will start a six-game series in Great Falls Monday, finished with 10 hits to eight for Ogden.