Kelvan Pilot and Austin Dill combined for a pitching gem and the Missoula PaddleHeads pounded the Glacier Range Riders in the rubber game of their best-of-3 series Sunday, 7-1, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Pilot (7-0) went seven innings, allowing just one run despite issuing six walks and allowing three hits. Dill allowed only one hit and fanned three in the last two frames.

With the win, Missoula improved to 27-9 and stretched its lead over Glacier (20-14) to six games in the Pioneer League North Division. Twelve games remain in the first half and the PaddleHeads are trying to tie a league record by winning their fifth half in a row.

Cameron Thompson had a big afternoon at the plate for the hosts, going 4 for 5 with a double. Teammates Luis Navarro, McClain O'Connor and Jayson Newman each had two hits. O'Connor had the most impactful hit, a two-RBI triple in the seventh.

In a fight to the finish Saturday night, the Range Riders held off the PaddleHeads, 9-8, in front of a large crowd at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

It marked Glacier's first triumph in 14 tries in Missoula. John Natoli picked up the win in relief of Jonathan Pintero, who allowed five earned runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. Natoli tossed two scoreless innings.

Missoula had the tying run on third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth. But Jared Akins struck out and Patrick Chung hit a long liner to left field that was snagged on the run by Nicky Luck as he made contact with the wall.

O'Connor hit a home run for the hosts. Thomas DeBonville and Thompson each collected a team-high three hits.

Missoula will play a three-game series in Billings starting Monday night.