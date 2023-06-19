For the first time since June 1, Missoula PaddleHeads pitchers surrendered double-digit runs in Sunday's game against the Glacier Range Riders.

The result was the first loss for Zootown's pro team in almost two weeks.

Missoula's 10-game win streak came to an end with a 14-11 setback in Kalispell. The Range Riders' run total was the highest against the PaddleHeads all spring.

Missoula fell to 18-6 but still boasts the best record in the Pioneer League by four games. The PaddleHeads lead the North Division by five games, with Glacier (12-10) sitting in second place.

Missoula appeared headed toward another win after taking a 4-1 lead in the second inning. Kamron Willman belted a home run, McClain O'Connor ripped a two-RBI double and Jake Guenther added a run-scoring double.

But Glacier wouldn't go away. The Range Riders knotted the score at 4-4 in the bottom half, then used a five-run uprising in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Missoula used five pitchers. Izzy Fuentes lasted four innings, allowing four runs on three hits. Mitch Sparks (1-1) surrendered four runs on four hits in the fifth and was saddled with the loss. Karl Blum allowed a run in the sixth, Cody Thompson a run in the seventh and Mark Simon four in the fateful eighth.

Missoula finished with 16 hits to 13 for the Range Riders. The Paddleheads stranded 10 baserunners.

Missoula totaled five home runs. Joining Willman on the list of those to knock the ball out of the park were Keaton Greenwalt, Jared Akins, Sam Olsson and Austin Bernard. O'Connor had a team-high three hits.

Heading into Tuesday's three-game series at Idaho Falls, the PaddleHeads boast the league leader in RBIs in Greenwalt (33) and have two of the top three most consistent hitters. Patrick Chung has a .438 batting average, which is second best in the league, and Willman is right behind at .427.