Consistency and competitive fire have been cornerstones for the Missoula PaddleHeads in their wildly successful 2023 season.

Zootown's pro baseball team has yet to lose a series. On Wednesday the PaddleHeads won the rubber game of a best-of-3 set against the Billings Mustangs, steamrolling to a 10-1 victory at Dehler Park.

Missoula improved to 29-10 and boosted its lead over second-place Glacier (22-14) to six games in the Pioneer League North Division. Only nine games remain in the first half and the PaddleHeads look like a good bet to tie a league record by winning their fifth half in a row.

The PaddleHeads scored all the runs they needed in the first inning Wednesday, tallying four. Dondrei Hubbard delivered a two-RBI single and former Billings Mustang Jacob Kline added a run-scoring single.

Keaton Greenwalt added an RBI double in the fourth and Jake Guenther a two-run home run in the eighth. Guenther finished with three hits and four RBIs and Kline had three hits and two RBIs.

Izzy Fuentes (4-0) picked up the win. He allowed just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings. Liu Fuenmayor tossed a scoreless inning in relief and John LaRossa finished up with two scoreless innings.

Missoula will host South Division leader Ogden in a three-game series starting Thursday.