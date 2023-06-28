Luis Navarro has provided a big boost for the Missoula PaddleHeads since joining the team last weekend.

On Tuesday he sparked Zootown's pro baseball team to a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Missoula improved to 24-7 and stretched its lead in the Pioneer League North Division to six games with 17 remaining in the first half.

Navarro was 3 for 5 with two home runs and three RBIs. The 28-year-old catcher, who was born in Panama and played his college ball at Lubbock Christian, is 12 for 21 in his first five games with the PaddleHeads.

Great Falls (8-21) took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning before Navarro smacked a two-run home run. The Voyagers cut their deficit to 3-2 in the fifth before Keaton Greenwalt and Navarro homered for the visitors in a three-run sixth.

Great Falls clawed its way back with runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth. With the potential tying run on base and two outs, Missoula closer Mark Simon coaxed Riley Jepson into a ground out to end the game.

Missoula finished with 11 hits to 14 for the hosts. Navarro led Missoula with three, followed by Greenwalt and newcomer Jacob Kline with two. Kline, a second baseman, was just signed earlier this week.

The PaddleHeads used five pitchers. Kelvan Pilot picked up his league-high sixth win, allowing two runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in six innings.

Greenwalt continues to lead the league in RBIs with 41. Teammate Patrick Chung ranks fourth in batting average at .433.

Missoula will conclude its series at Great Falls on Thursday night.