Chalk it up as a bittersweet victory for the Missoula PaddleHeads baseball organization.

Beyond winning, which the team does at an impressive rate in the Pioneer League, the goal is to get players signed by Major League teams. That happened again earlier this week when shortstop Kamron Willman inked with the Minnesota Twins.

The California native joined the Class-A affiliated Fort Myers Mussels on Tuesday. He is the 14th PaddleHeads player to be signed by a MLB team since Missoula became an independent in 2021.

“The Minnesota Twins are getting a great player,” PaddleHeads president Matt Ellis said. “He has a legitimate chance to play in the big leagues someday. It will be fun to watch him move up the Twins system over the next few years.”

Willman enjoyed a successful spring for the PaddleHeads. His .427 batting average ranks fourth in the league. He had eight doubles, one triple and two home runs.

In the infield, Willman's dexterity and grit make him an imposing presence. The PaddleHeads’ clubhouse manager frequently remarks that Willman’s uniform is the hardest to wash because he spends the most time diving in the dirt.

Willman’s nine double plays and team-leading 60 assists make up for increased stain remover costs.

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels compete in the Florida State League and are managed by Brian Meyer. Willman is the third PaddleHead to sign with an MLB club since the end of the 2022 season.

The PaddleHeads will play the Idaho Falls Chukars in the Gem State on Wednesday night.