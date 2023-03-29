Polson's Dawson DuMont and Samantha Rensvold were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

DuMont struck out eight hitters in three innings of duty in earning the win in the Pirates' inaugural baseball game against Florence Saturday in Hamilton. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, double and two RBIs.

Rensvold pitched the Class A Polson softball team to a 10-1 home win over Class AA Kalispell Flathead on Saturday. She allowed one run on one hit while striking out six in four innings of duty.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.