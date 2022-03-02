 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Polson's Graham, Seeley-Swan's Mauldin voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week logo

Polson's Colton Graham and Seeley-Swan's Tegan Mauldin were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Graham totaled 78 points across four boys divisional games in Hamilton last weekend, including 28 in a state-berth-clinching win and 19 in the third-place game as the Pirates got the No. 3 seed for next week's State A basketball tournament in Missoula.

Mauldin tallied 44 points over four divisional basketball games in Frenchtown, including 16 in a loser-out game and 12 in the third-place game, both team highs.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

