Polson's Harlan, Loyola's Palma voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Loyola Sacred Heart's Ridger Palma and Polson's Qia Harlan were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Palma won the 100- and 200-meter dash events in the State B track meet last weekend in Laurel. He recorded a time of 11.45 in the 100 and 22.60 in the 200.

"He's been working for two years for this," Loyola coach Justin Johnston said of Palma's state success. "Track is his life. He does Mountain West (Track Club) and this is a product of hard work on his behalf."

Harlan teamed up with Berkley Ellis to win a State A tennis girls doubles title last weekend in Billings. The duo defeated teammates Ara Mercer and Megan Rost in the title match, 6-1, 6-1, and the Pirates took top honors as a team.

The Polson duo of Ellis and Harlan fell short in the girls doubles title match two years ago but finished the job Friday in a unique setting against Mercer and Rost.

As for the strategy of playing against such well-known opponents?

“It didn’t really change that much. We just played our best,” Harlan said. “We were fierce at the net. We are proud of that.”