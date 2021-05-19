Polson's Josie Caye, Seeley-Swan's Owen Hoag voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Seeley-Swan track sprinter Owen Hoag and Polson softball shortstop Josie Caye were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hoag won the 100-meter dash, the 200, the 400 and the final leg of the winning 1,600 relay team at the District 13-C track and field meet last week. He owns the top 400 time in Class C this season.

Caye went 11 of 12 at the plate with eight runs scored and eight runs driven in while batting leadoff for the softball team last week. The Pirates went 3-0 at the Laverne Combo Invitational as they moved to 16-1-1.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0